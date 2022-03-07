The Tahlequah Abatement Board tabled three structures for action during a March 7 meeting.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said that the building at 307 Basin Ave., owned by the Marquez family, is one the city was in the process of purchasing.
Hammons said they are not able to get in contact with the owner.
"If we cannot do the action of specific performance and force them to sell it, then we will be moving to condemnation of the property by the city, is what I'm being told by the mayor and city administrator," said Hammons.
The board tabled abatement on application.
A building at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, was declared dilapidated some time ago.
Probate didn't start until August, and Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green said the yard is being maintained.
The structure was tabled until April.
The structure on 598 Corn St., owned by the Keeter family, was tabled until May.
Compliance Officer Ryan Young said the property owner went to get the gas turned off in order to have it demolished, but was told she wasn't the listed owner.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is April 4 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall. Should structures need to come before the board, Green will provide a 30-day notice to board members.
