Abbott Named ODOT District 1 construction engineer

Mattie Abbott was named Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 1 construction engineer in January 2022.
Her new role consists of overseeing eight Eastern Oklahoma counties, including Cherokee. Abbott handles all aspects of the division’s highway and bridge projects from construction to completion. She was a professional engineer in District 8’s Claremore Residency prior to moving to District 1 construction engineer.
Abbott joined ODOT in 2014, spending five years with the Oklahoma State University Roadway Design Squad before moving to the Claremore Residency in 2019, where she was the project manager for the $44 million SH-20 realignment project at Keentonville Hill in Rogers County.
Abbott holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.