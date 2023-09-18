Northeastern State University has once again been recognized as a Best Online College by the college planning website Abound.
NSU was listed on the website’s 100 Best Online Colleges 2023 list. Northeastern was one of three public universities in Oklahoma that made this year’s ranking.
“NSU is proud to be recognized for our online programs,” NSU President Rodney Hanley said. “By offering many of our dynamic degrees, certificates and courses online, we are making higher education more accessible to students no matter where they are learning from.”
According to Abound, recognized institutions are not only accredited, but have also undergone thorough vetting for a supportive student experience. Best Online Colleges offer high-quality courses, resources, services and guidance to students so that they can successfully complete their degree—whether or not they ever step foot on campus. Through the support of these innovative programs, non-traditional and adult learners can find an efficient way to attend school while giving the attention they need to their job and family.
Jerol Skinner, executive director for NSU Online, said that while the recognition is an honor, the work is not over. NSU continuously strives to improve and expand online learning opportunities for students.
“We believe we have a duty to provide for our students an educational experience that they can leverage to their advantage,” Skinner said. “Therefore, we will continue to focus on quality online programs that focus on experiential and immersive learning while maintaining exceptional student-to-faculty ratios with affordable tuition.”
NSU offers a variety of bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as certificates that can be completed entirely online, so students can learn on a schedule that works for them in a place that works for them. Digital badges and micro-credentials provide students with even more opportunities, allowing them to learn skills to advance in the workplace completely online.
To learn more about the online programs available at NSU visit nsuok.edu/online.
