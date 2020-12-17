Voters interested in voting by absentee ballot during the 2021 election year can request absentee ballots now using the State Election Board's online OK Voter Portal, https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.
They can also download and print an application from the State Election Board website, https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-info/absentee-voting.html.
Applications are available at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., and can be emailed, faxed, or mailed to the County Election Board.
Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote during the year. Interested voters will need to submit a new request for the 2021 election year.
The list of elections is available on the State Election website, https://oklahoma.gov/elections/support/electionlist.html.
Voters with questions should contact the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
