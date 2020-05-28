On Saturday, May 30, Abundant Life Fellowship will be distributing 1,000 boxes of produce to those in the Tahlequah community. The boxes will contain an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables and will be provided free of charge.
"We were offered the opportunity to distribute this food to our community, and felt we just had to do it," said Jay Jones, the lead pastor at Abundant Life. "This is an excellent opportunities for families to fill their refrigerators and pantries with fresh fruits and vegetables at absolutely no cost to them. And, it's an opportunity to let the people of Tahlequah know that God loves and cares for them. It is a win-win situation."
The food boxes will be distributed from the parking lot of Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N Cedar Ave., beginning at 9 a.m., and the food will be made available until all the boxes have been distributed.
Anyone is welcome to drive through and a church member will place the food in the vehicle with no need for people to get out.
"There are no financial requirements to receive the food, and there is no paperwork to fill out." said Jones. "We just want to share this food with anyone who may need it."
For more information, call the church office at 918-458-0040.
Abundant Life Fellowship is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving those in Cherokee County. It was established in 2005 with a vision to equip people to experience the kind of life God desires for them.
