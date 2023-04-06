Additional access points to the new Downing Street development are expected to open for public use by mid-April, easing some of the traffic around the new Whataburger and other businesses.
“The developer is currently working on the final stages of the street extension to the [Bertha Parker] Bypass,” said Taylor Tannehill, city of Tahlequah planning and development director. “The street is scheduled to be opened and fully functional on April 17.”
Tannehill added that the April 17 date is dependent on the developer performing final work, including striping.
The development of the Rivercenter Addition includes the development and construction of two streets. One of the those will be an extension of Ward Street, and the second street sits between Whataburger and Las Maracas.
“This will function as the main entrance to access Ward Street and future development to the north of the current development,” said Tannehill. “The new street will be fully functional, with a left-turn bay for vehicles entering Downing.”
Currently located off of Plaza Drive, which is the street next to Cox Drug Pharmacy, Ward Street will extend into the development, cutting all the way across to the highway.
“Ward will have driveway entrances from the new businesses,” said Tannehill.
The bypass entrance is expected to only allow vehicles to turn right into the development, and turn right out of the development and onto the bypass.
