Some local drivers have been complaining about difficulties with traffic congestion, after access roads were built behind and to the side of Whataburger.
The East Ward Street access road was just a continuation of the originally roadway, while the street going from Ward to Downing was a new addition.
The access roads are commercial lanes and allow for all types of vehicles to come and go.
They were added with the anticipation of heavy traffic on the East Downing corridor, but some drivers are having difficulty navigating through.
Tahlequah Street Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said the two access roads were finished April 18, 2023. The roads were put in place to alleviate traffic at the new Whataburger location on Downing Avenue and to help with traffic coming off of Downing and going to East Ward Street.
Harris said the congestion people maybe experiencing is not directly caused by the new access roads, but rather by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s sidewalk project on Downing Avenue.
The project has caused the outside lines near Whataburger to be blocked off to keep construction workers safe.
“The traffic’s getting choked down into one lane,” said Harris. “Everybody’s used to two lanes going in one direction’ and for now, until they get those sidewalks completed and the dirt work done and everything in place, everybody will just have to be patient and slow down until those men get done working.”
While the traffic may cause issues for most drivers, Harris for anyone living or working on the east side of town, there is no other way to mitigate the traffic.
“If they don’t need to be there, I just recommend that they don’t go that way because of the traffic backup,” said Harris.
