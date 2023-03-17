A Tahlequah woman accused of second- and third-degree arson notified Cherokee County District Court that she intends to raise the question of mental illness or insanity at the time of the alleged offenses.
While Tonya Denise-Marie Townshend, 38, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 16, 2022, her attorney, Crystal Jackson, filed the notice on March 16, 2023.
The initial court filing, which was logged on Aug. 11, 2022, states that on July 11, 2022, Townshend “willfully and maliciously” set fire to an unoccupied residence at 710 N. East Ave., and also tried to torch a 2017 Buick Lacrosse.
The Buick was reportedly not inhabited or occupied at the time Townshend allegedly set fire to it.
According to police reports, witnesses observed a female, later identified as Townshend, set a fire with sticks on the back porch of the two-story residence. She then took one of the burning sticks and placed it under the vehicle, which was parked behind the house.
According to Realtor.com, the house had recently been sold on Feb. 8, 2022, and according to court documents, at the time of the structure fire, it was owned by Jonnie and John Townshend Jr.
The accused is scheduled to appear before District Judge Doug Kirkley at 1:30 p.m. on April 27, 2023. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
