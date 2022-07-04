Accused 'Daisy Doe' killer gets his case moved back again

A Muskogee man accused of murdering a woman known as "Daisy Doe" three decades ago has had his case moved to next month.
According to court records, Defense Attorney B.J. Baker filed a motion to continue James Ray Vogel's case until August.
Vogel is accused of killing Jeanette Ellen Coleman in 1988, when her body was discovered by fisherman near the Fort Gibson dam. The victim had no identification, so she was nicknamed "Daisy Doe" for a tattoo on her shoulder.
In 2015, Coleman was positively identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, and the case was reopened. Investigators believed Vogel and three other men met Coleman in a Muskogee bar.
The men are believed to have had sexual intercourse with her at the dam, then tied a block to her body and threw her into the water while she was still alive.
Along with being accused of murder, Vogel is suspected of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, including obstruction and perjury. The suspect allegedly gave false statements as he testified in front of a grand jury.
Negotiations to dismiss the case for Vogel have been pushed back and reset several times since March 2021. According to court documents, the case was passed, as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report isn't completed.
Baker filed a motion to dismiss the murder case in February 2021 due to lack of prosecution movement for Vogel. The motion to dismiss the case was withdrawn in August.
Vogel is slated to appear in Cherokee County court Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
