Accused 'Daisy Doe' killer set for preliminary hearing

A preliminary hearing has been set for a man who is accused of killing a woman in 1988.
The murder case of "Daisy Doe" has moved forward after months of continuances. James Ray Vogel was charged in 2017 for killing Jeanette Ellen Coleman.
Coleman's body was discovered by fishermen near Fort Gibson dam. The victim had no identification, so she was nicknamed "Daisy Doe" for a tattoo on her shoulder.
In 2015, Coleman was positively identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, and the case was reopened. Investigators believed Vogel and three other men had met Coleman in a Muskogee bar.
The men are believed to have had sexual intercourse with the victim at the dam, then tied a block to her body and threw her into the water while she was still alive.
Along with being accused of murder, Vogel is suspected of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, including obstruction and perjury. The suspect allegedly gave false statements as he testified in front of a grand jury.
Vogel is slated to appear in Cherokee County District Court Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
