A Muskogee man accused of murdering a woman known as “Daisy Doe” 33 years ago is scheduled to appear in court March 10.
James Ray Vogel, 59, was arrested in 2017 for allegedly killing Jeanette Ellen Coleman. The victim's body was discovered by fisherman in 1988, by the Fort Gibson dam. Coleman was clothed in only a T-shirt and had a 28-pound concrete block tied to her waist. The victim had no identification, so she was nicknamed "Daisy Doe" for a tattoo on her shoulder.
In 2015, Coleman was positively identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, and the case was reopened. The men are believed to have had sexual intercourse with her at the dam, then tied a block to her body and threw her into the water while she was still alive.
Defense Attorney B.J. Baker had filed a motion to dismiss the murder case due to lack of prosecution movement for Vogel. Baker said the District Attorney's Office has done nothing on this case in over a year, thereby "prejudicing" his client.
Along with being accused of murder, Vogel is suspected of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, including obstruction and perjury. The suspect allegedly gave false statements as he testified in front of a grand jury.
Negotiations to dismiss the case had been pushed back for several months. The motion to dismiss the case was withdrawn in August, and Vogel is slated to appear in court March. 10 at 1:30 p.m. District Judge Doug Kirkley is presiding over the case.
