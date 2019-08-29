A woman charged with murder is set to appear in Cherokee County District Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before District Judge Doug Kirkley.
Denise Lynn Grass was scheduled in court before Kirkley last month. However, her attorney was not provided the preliminary hearing transcript and her court date was delayed.
Grass was arrested on Jan. 25 in Muskogee. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in February. At her preliminary hearing last month, Cherokee County Associate District Judge Joshua C. King found probable cause to move forward with the charge of murder.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reports, while performing a welfare check, deputies found 61-year-old Elvis Dry's burned body in his back yard on Jan. 20. Reports state that Dry's wheelchair was also discovered burned about 15 yards away from where the body was found.
Court documents indicate Grass, who was hired by Dry as his live-in caretaker, stabbed the victim several times with a knife, then set him on fire while he was allegedly still alive. She told authorities she was cooking dinner at Dry's residence on Jan. 17, when she sat down at the table and fell asleep.
Grass claimed she was awakened when Dry touched her upper thigh area, and she reacted by brandishing a pocket knife and stabbing him.
She then allegedly pushed Dry outside in the backyard, where he fell out of his wheelchair.
According to reports, Grass told authorities she set a book on fire and placed it on Dry, followed by a bottle of alcohol, a skillet containing grease, and then bleach.
She is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallas, and Eric M. Jordan is listed at the prosecutor.
