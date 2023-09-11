A plea agreement of not guilty by reason of mental illness was accepted Thursday in Cherokee County District Court from an Arkansas woman accused of first-degree murder.
The state and defense agreed to enter the stipulation following the evaluation of Stephanie Ann Snow, 47, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, after she reportedly killed Ricky Arnold, of Moody, by shooting him once in the chest and once in the head on Oct. 11, 2020. Charges were filed on Nov. 17, 2020.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Cherokee County 911 Center received a call from Snow, who said she was at Arnold’s North 530 Road residence and that she had shot him.
When authorities arrived at the scene, Arnold reportedly had a gunshot wound to the chest and to the right side of his head. Authorities located a .38-caliber revolver handgun at the residence and reported it had appeared to have been fired three times. They said the only item Snow had in her possession at the time of her arrest was a Bible, which had a bullet defect in it.
Snow was previously found competent to stand trial on May 18, 2022, and received a $150,000 bond under the conditions of house arrest, passport surrender, GPS monitoring, and medication and treatment compliance.
On Jan. 26, 2023, a status update on the evaluation was provided to the court and on Aug. 10, 2023, the stipulation of not guilty by reason of mental illness was entered.
Allowing 30 days to enter the stipulation, on Sept. 7, 2023, District Court Judge Doug Kirkley accepted the agreement and Snow was ordered to be transported to a hospital.
The defendant was represented by Tulsa attorney Kevin D. Adams, while First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan represented the state.
