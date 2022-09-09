Accused killer set to be in court on sounding docket

A Tahlequah man charged with murder is set to appeared in court later this month for a felony sounding docket.
Raul Lopez-Fuentes, also known as Joe James Garcia, admitted to investigators that he shot and killed Andrew Hopkins and dumped his body in a wooded area at the Welling Bridge in July.
According to an affidavit, Fuentes said he was angry because Hopkins stole a vehicle from a woman, and he had been sleeping with the suspect's wife.
Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to Welling Bridge on July 17 after Hopkins’ body was discovered wrapped in a raft. The body was quickly identified, and Fuentes was deemed a suspect after a confidential informant spoke with investigators.
Fuentes was pulled over by Tahlequah police after he drove up on investigators at his mechanic shop at 2141 W. Choctaw St.
He initially denied that Hopkins’ body was at his residence, but he eventually confessed to the killing. According to the affidavit, Garcia shot Hopkins in the head with a shotgun.
Fuentes is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bail. He is slated to be in court Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
