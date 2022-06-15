Accused killer's attorney cites competency issues

The attorney for a Stilwell man charged with three counts of murder has asked the court for a continuance.
Robert Edwin Lewis appeared before Associate District Judge Joshua King on Wednesday, June 15, for the felony disposition docket. His attorney, Velia Lopez, cited a competency issue and asked for more time to have that looked at before moving forward.
“I’m assuming you’re wanting someone maybe with some experience in that field to visit with Mr. Lewis before you decide to file a formal motion?” King asked.
King said he had a disposition docket on July 6; however, Lopez explained they needed to bring in an expert, and the one they prefer is in Ohio. She said the process of bringing in the expert would take more than three weeks.
“If we’re talking competency, that’s one issue. If we’re talking an expert for other potential defense issues, that’s a different one. If it’s competency – I understand you’re not a psychiatrist/psychologist, and I’m not, either – but the law also allows whatever observations you may [see], if they raise concerns for you, that you can file that motion,” said King.
Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder during his arraignment on March 7. Jordan said discovery issues were still ongoing, and King had said there should be a disposition docket before the case moves to a preliminary hearing. The discovery issues have not been disclosed on the record.
Lewis confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 51, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis' girlfriend.
The bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the property in January at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County.
Lewis is slated to appear in court Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. in front of King.
