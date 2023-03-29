After being charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping, a Tahlequah man is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court for a preliminary hearing next month.
Charges were filed against Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood, 44, on Feb. 17, 2023. He is reportedly being held without bond.
According to court documents, on Jan. 14, 2023, Kirkwood, "by the use of force and violence and by means of threats of immediate and great bodily harm" to the victim, held her against her will, and engaged in "rape, ravish, carnally know and have sexual intercourse with said female against her will and consent."
The defendant pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on Feb. 21, 2023.
According to online court records, a woman who is not the victim of the current case, filed three protective orders against Kirkwood last year in July, August and September. All three protective orders were ultimately dismissed by the court.
The protective order that was filed in July was dismissed after the plaintiff failed to appear. The protective order filed in August was dismissed after the plaintiff made a motion to vacate. The protective order filed in September was dismissed after Kirkwood made a motion to vacate.
Kirkwood is represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 24, 2023 with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
