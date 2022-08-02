Accused triple murderer to be in court

A Stilwell man accused of killing three people earlier this year is slated to be in court Wednesday morning.
Robert Edwin Lewis appeared before Associate District Judge Josh King on June 15, and his attorney asked for a continuance.
Velia Lopez cited a competency issue and asked for more time to have that looked at before moving forward.
Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder during his arraignment on March 7. He confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 51, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis' girlfriend.
The bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the property in January at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County.
