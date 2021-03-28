ACS breaks ground on $16.7M Richison Hope Lodge

OKLAHOMA CITY – The American Cancer Society broke ground recently on the Chad Richison Hope Lodge, a facility that will offer cancer patients and their caregivers free lodging while they travel to receive care from any of the area’s premier medical centers.
The $16.7 million facility is named in recognition of ACS's capstone donor, Chad Richison, who donated $5 million to fund Oklahoma's first Hope Lodge. The Chad Richison Hope Lodge, at 800 NE 7th St. near the University of Oklahoma’s Stephenson Cancer Center, is a centrally located home-away-from-home for patients and their families.
“This is a personal cause for many, including myself, and helps ensure anyone traveling for treatment will have one less item to worry about,” said Chad Richison, the founder and CEO of Paycom. “This is a much-needed facility, and I’m pleased to be able to support the American Cancer Society’s vision to build it here in the heart of Oklahoma City.”
Each year, approximately 3,700 cancer patients travel to receive potentially life-saving cancer treatment in Oklahoma City. Often, patients and their families spend significant time away from home. The emotional and financial toll from the loss of income, medical bills, hotel rooms and dining out can be staggering. Once the doors are opened in 2022, the Richison Hope Lodge is expected to provide more than 14,600 nights of free lodging annually. The facility will include 34 private guest suites, each with separate beds and a private bathroom. In addition, the facility will feature common living areas, dining room, laundry facilities, library, recreation room, and outdoor garden.
Patients and their caregivers will also have access to the current offerings of the American Cancer Society’s programs and services, including free transportation to all cancer treatment centers in Oklahoma City.
The ACS's Hope Lodge Capital Campaign is led by Chairman Scott Meacham and Chair Emeritus Gene Rainbolt. The campaign has surpassed its fundraising goal with support from individuals and organizations. As the capstone donor, Richison helped provide a tangible, positive solution in the fight against cancer.
The ACS operates more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities nationwide. Each Hope Lodge community offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their treatment is away from home. Since 1970, the American Cancer Society has provided more than 6 million nights of lodging to patients across the country. To make a donation or learn more, contact Michelle Fair, director of philanthropy for the American Cancer Society, at Michelle.Fair@cancer.org, or visit cancer.org/HopeLodgeOklahomaCity.
