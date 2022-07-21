Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King has confirmed there was no mass shooting threat in Tahlequah.
Late Thursday afternoon, word began spreading across Facebook that Northeastern Health System was on lockdown because two "illegal aliens" were on site and armed. A followup post claimed the two men were "on the run" and that police were hot on their trail.
But King said the information was based on a social media scam, and it’s been tracked down with the help from the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
“We’ve tracked down the original source that saw it on Facebook, and it’s a scam post. It’s not about Tahlequah. I’ve seen several over the last month about either homelessness, assaults happening, missing people, and they are all scams,” said King.
He said the scam has been researched, and he reiterated that there is no threat.
