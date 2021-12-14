Actress from beloved holiday film to arrive in town Dec. 16

In 1946, “It’s a Wonderful Life” was released, and it has since become one of the most iconic holiday films in the U.S. This week, Tahlequah residents will get a chance to meet Karolyn Grimes, the actress who played Zuzu Bailey, when she visits Meigs Jewelry.
Todd Mutzig, owner of Meigs, said a friend of his reached out to Grimes two years ago to have her come to town in 2020. COVID-19 put the kibosh on those plans, but perhaps it’s better that she visits this year, since it’s the 75th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“Because we had talked to her the year before, we were able to have her on the calendar for this year,” Mutzig said. “She’s just been the sweetest lady to deal with. I can’t wait for her to be here and share her story.”
Grimes will be at Meigs Thursday, Dec. 16, for customers to see and ask for autographs. Friday evening, a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be held, and before that, the actress will share with attendees a little about her experience in the film industry.
“She’s going to do a little bit of an interview that just talks about what all was going on when the movie was being made, her working with Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne and some other famous actors," Mutzig said. “The movie is going to be at the old Dream Theater, where Roots.Church is now. Roots.Church has been so kind and generous on letting us use their facility.”
For the anniversary of the film, Grimes visited Seneca Falls in New York, believed to be the inspiration for the fictional BedFord Falls, where the movie is set. Tahlequah is the last stop on her tour.
“It’s a really unique opportunity for Tahlequah,” Mutzig said. “We’d like to show her a warm welcome and we’d love for people to come out and share the evening with us.”
You're invited
There are still tickets available, for $50 a piece. The proceeds will go toward finding a cure for cancer, specifically serving as a fundraiser for Kyle Rozell’s ongoing battle with cancer. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com, or at Meigs Jewelry. For more information, call Meigs at 918-456-6233.
