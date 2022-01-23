The Acupuncture Clinic, at 209 N. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, is changing ownership.
Jeff and Shirley Nicholson, who have operated the clinic since 1984, are retiring. Cari Mack, C.Ac., will assume ownership immediately.
The Nicholsons intend to remain active members in the Oklahoma Acupuncture Association, which they co-founded with John Yang, M.D., in 1987 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Mack graduated from Gigage Anagalisgi at the top of her class and has been in private practice since 2004. She will continue to provide the community with the same dedicated service patients have received for the past 37 years.
Maintaining continuity for the clinic's patients is the foremost goal. The phone number, 918-456-2292, and location will remain the same.
