STILWELL – The rocky terrain of Adair County is especially friendly to strawberries. Whatever makes the magic happen – soil, sunshine, churt rocks, nearby crops, birds, loving care – there is nothing quite as flavorful as Stilwell strawberries. And they'll be on display this weekend during the 75th annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival.
Locals know – and visitors might be aware of, too – that sometimes, people set up to sell berries on the highway, but they're actually selling the large, pithy, California berries. So berry seekers are urged to ask before buying, just to be sure.
Currently there are eight active growers left in Adair County. In the heyday, there were more than 100. Today, growers are Bob and Jane Doyle, Ricky Longshore, Dylan and Jeff Collyge, Juan Navarro, Dave Guevara, Atanasio Reynaga, Doyle Country Garden's Otoniel Barrera, and Miller Farms' Joe and Bryce Miller.
Miller Farms has been growing commercially for six years.
“My grandparents had always grown a small home patch of strawberries for years,” said Joe.
They always grew the Chandlers variety; these are smaller and sweeter berries.
“We tried growing some Chandlers when we first started as one of the varieties and really like the sweetness and flavor of them, but they needed to be processed the day they were picked and didn’t handle the Oklahoma rains very well,” said Miller.
Since the very first, they have planted many different varieties and have discovered each variety has their own good and bad traits. Some will take the heat better than others; some won’t tolerate the Oklahoma spring rains; and they all have different shelf life.
“Honestly, we have yet to pick a favorite variety,” he said.
Family tradition was the main reason they began growing berries.
“My earliest memories on the farm are of my dad’s parents, my grandparents, always having a big garden and us kids always helping them. They were both Cherokee citizens and felt it was very important to grow your own food and be as self-supportive as they could be. After my grandfather passed away and in the latter years of my grandmother's life, we started focusing on strawberries with the goal of growing them commercially. I wish they were here to see the progress and changes today,” said Miller.
Since their strawberries are grown in plastic, they have to replant them every year.
“First, we have to pull the plants up, then pull the plastic and drip lines up off the strawberry beds and then completely plow our ground up every year. Our goal is to start planting the first of September, and this usually takes two to three weeks, depending on the weather; then we start our fall fertilizing schedule,” he said.
As the plants start producing runners, usually sometime in October, the Millers go through and pull the runners off each plant.
“In December, the plants will go into dormancy and rest for the winter. Usually March starts a busy season. We will start our spring spraying and fertilizing schedules, as well as go through and pull all the dead leaves off the plants to prevent any future disease problems,” Miller said.
The Millers enjoy being part of the tradition.
“Stilwell has a long history of growing berries. In 1950, Stilwell had 112 growers and around 600 acres of strawberries planted. We want to be a part of carrying on the Stilwell tradition of growing strawberries and providing a healthy food to people inside and out of our community. It’s a lot of hard work, but very satisfying to see what
The growers come together each year to discuss prices of berries and other information, as the Adair County Strawberry Growers Association, which was formed in 1948 to help promote the production and marketing of strawberries in the area. To help keep the tradition growing, there have been efforts to encourage youth.
“We started this program two years ago and interest appears to be growing each year. We are trying to spread awareness and draw the attention of maybe some young future growers,” he said.
This year, the variety the Millers enter in the contest will probably be a festival day decision.
“I can tell you our options will be between Sensations, Ruby Junes, Fronteras and Albions,” he said.
The judging is friendly but fierce. Growers are friends, but still want to have the title of top berry producer.
“We are a very competitive family and we always strive to do the best we can in everything we do. The festival is always a very hectic morning but a fun time for the growers to get together, visit, sell their strawberries and enjoy each other’s company," Miller said.
The berries are looking plentiful this year, and last year, thousands of flats were sold.
“The fall of 2021 we planted 132,000 plants, which is roughly eight acres of berries in production. Miller Farms sold a little over 5,000 flats last year,” he said
Dylan Collyge said he has berries this year, but he’s not sure how many will make it to the festival.
Long-time grower Bobby Doyle plans to have the first-place berries.
“My plans don’t always work out, though,” he said with a chuckle.
He’ll have San Andreas variety of strawberries, “if I can get somebody to pick them.”
His first patch was in 1957.
“That was 65 years ago. I’ve been participating in the Strawberry Festival for 65 years,” he said.
The secret to the delicious berries grown here, said Doyle, is “churt.”
“The churt breaks down and is easily taken up by the plant, which gives them a unique flavor that you can’t find anyplace else,” Doyle said.
Adair County strawberry growers are the reason there is a festival, which this weekend celebrates the 75th Diamond Jubilee. This year a handmade quilt with the 75th year theme will be auctioned, and berry growers will compete for top honors. The morning starts with a 5K Run for the Berries and ends at 4 p.m. with free servings of berries and ice cream. Guests can watch the parade at 10 a.m., visit vendors, see the queen crowned, eat carnival food, and chat with friends. There’s also the second annual Stilwell’s Got Talent on Friday night, a rodeo on Friday and Saturday, and the carnival sets up midweek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.