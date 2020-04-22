Adair County officials have declined to comment on widespread reports that several people who attend a small church there have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Daily Press has received reports from residents of the adjacent county that more than 15 people who attend the same church have been tested for the virus, and that as many as 10 are positive. One of the victims who died is said to have been a member of that church.
Adair County District 1 Commissioner Mike Wininger advised the Daily Press to talk with Emergency Management Director Dianna Yell for more details. When contacted, Yell said she was not at liberty to discuss the matter. However, she did say officials there are aware of "a situation" wherein several people have tested positive for COVID-19.
An employee of a Cherokee Nation health clinic in Adair County, speaking on condition of anonymity due to HIPAA regulations and employment concerns, confirmed several members of a particular church had been tested. A member who said she tested negative also contacted the TDP, but she would not speak for the record.
Yell would not address claims about the clinic tests, but she did say Adair County officials are assisting the Cherokee Nation with food distributions and have a task force in place that meets regularly.
A Cherokee County official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he received reports of a church that is still holding chicken and horse sales, despite Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order. The official said he was also called April 21 about a church that had held Easter services.
Calls to the church were unsuccessful.
