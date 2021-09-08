Adair County coach has mixed emotions about Afghanistan

STILWELL – Today, William Crittenden is a volunteer coach at Stilwell High School. He’s an assistant fast-pitch softball coach, and also helps with boys' and girls' basketball, and is a baseball coach.
Medically retired due to military service, Crittenden served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2002-2010. At the end of his service, he was an E-5, or sergeant.
“I actually served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from February 2005 to September of that year,” said Crittenden.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic.
“My experience there was decent, at best. I was assigned to a support company for a bigger battalion. Our job was to keep the equipment up and running, and keep our Marines in the fight,” he said.
The news about the Afghanistan pullout is unsettling, but for those who have served, it can feel disappointing and poorly handled, particularly the exit.
“As far as the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, I have mixed emotions about it. I’ll say that each service member has their own idea on how they feel about it," Crittenden said. "I don’t know if there is a scenario that everyone would be happy with, especially in the world we live in today, but I truly believe we could have handled the exit a lot better than how we have up to this point."
While he was deployed to Iraq, he served with several Marines who fought in Afghanistan. After 20 years, this doesn’t feel right to him.
“It does, in fact, look as though we have fought and sacrificed all for nothing. That's probably the toughest pill to swallow. You go and fight and stand up for what you believe in, all to have it yanked out from under you," he said. "There are tons of questions that are way beyond my understanding – almost as if it’s politically driven."
During the war, men and women are serving their country with honor, wherever they’re stationed in the world.
“I will say this: At the time [during the war], there is absolutely no doubt in my mind we felt like we were doing the right thing. Always. It was for the families of 9/11, the people who lost their lives in 9-11. Our own families, and taking a stand for our country,” Crittenden said. “In my opinion, our military is the greatest fighting force in the world.”
