The Adair County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event at the First Christian Church, 306 N. Second St., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for residents 65 and older, first responders, and health care workers that do not work in a hospital.
Participants must have an appointment scheduled prior to Feb. 17.
Masks will be required while in attendance for the appointment. Participants are asked to not arrive before their scheduled appointment time.
Community members wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the First Christian Church may schedule an appointment through the Adair County Health Department, 918-696-7292, or on vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
