MUSKOGEE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has announced that Bryan Udale Jones, 63, of Stilwell, entered a guilty plea to aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, a crime that is punishable by not less than 30 years imprisonment.
Government prosecutors alleged that beginning in 2003 and continuing until 2010, the defendant engaged in sexual acts with a child who had not yet attained age 12. As a part of the plea allocution, the defendant also admitted to sexually assaulting three other children, all under 12 years old at the time of the abuse.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe, and the crimes occurred in Adair County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Honorable Jason A. Robertson, U.S. magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the pleas and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
The sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Jones was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Paladino and Anthony C. Marek represented the United States.
