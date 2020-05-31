Add color to your meals during National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month in June.
As the peak season for many early garden crops find their way into markets, it's an excellent time to take advantage of these freshly picked fruits and vegetables. Berries and salad items come to mind first, but don't hesitate to try exotic produce, too. From zucchini and tomatoes, leafy greens, onions, and avocado, each provides added fiber, protein, and vital nutrients. Whether we eat them as a snack, on a salad or in a smoothie, it's important to have five servings of fruit and vegetables per day.
Pass the canned and frozen aisle and check out the delicious fresh fruits and vegetables coming into the produce department, farmers markets, or even your own garden every day in June. Visit Tahlequah Farmers' Market online at www.tahlequahfarmersmarket.org. Our farmers are making a huge effort to provide community members with fresh produce, as always, while also maintaining CDC guidelines. Therefore, they have an online ordering system. It opens on Mondays at 5 p.m. and closes on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Then pick up your order Saturday mornings. Buy local and support our community.
Fruit and vegetables provide a list of valuable nutrients your body needs, including calcium, fiber, folate, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Fruits and Veggies - More Matters even has a list of which fruit and veggies are good sources for these specific nutrients. Make half your plate fruits and vegetables during the month of June and continue this goal for a lifetime of healthy eating.
There is a simple rule of thumb that can be applied to all fruit and veggies: FIFO. That is: First In, First Out. Of course, when it comes to fresh produce, you must be diligent as these fruit and vegetables will spoil faster than those that are frozen, canned or dried.
In addition, some fruit and veggies should be stored at room temperature (tomatoes, bananas, melons), while others should be kept in your refrigerator (grapes, broccoli, lettuce).
Fruits & Veggies-More Matters has a detailed storage sheet for fresh fruit and veggies, as well as tips for cleaning fresh produce.
Remember that consuming fruits and vegetables can help with your overall health in many ways; it can help prevent certain diseases, like cancer and diabetes. It can help with obesity and weight control, and it can improve the skin, nails, hair, etc.
There are many other benefits to consuming fruits and vegetables. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and learn more of the benefits of increasing your fruit and vegetable consumption.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, or parenting, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
