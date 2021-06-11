Addvocates push for adoption of shelter cats

Animal advocates are encouraging prospective pet owners to visit their local animal shelters to adopt a cat, with June being National Adopt a Cat Month.
According to American Humane, June marks the height of kitten season, when countless litters of kittens end up in shelters.
“More than ever, they need our help. Not only are thousands of newborn kittens joining the millions of cats already in shelters, but a lack of foot traffic, funding, and supplies at many shelters struggling to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic further threaten these beautiful animals and their hopes to find a forever home,” American Humane stated.
The organization is urging animal lovers to adopt cats from shelters as one way of learning more about the responsibilities of adding a cat to their families, and to contribute to their Feed the Hungry campaign. The campaign delivers thousands of meals to shelter animals weekly.
Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for Humane Society of Cherokee County, said they only approve adoption for people who will keep the cats indoors.
“We don’t do indoor-outdoor nonsense. We only adopt to people who are going to keep their cats indoors for the rest of their lives,” said Colvard. “All of our cats are tested and up to date on all of their shots, and are spayed or neutered before we adopt them out.”
Animal advocates agree that cats roaming outside tend to prey upon birds and other wildlife, which isn't necessarily a good thing. They also take over neighbors' flowerbeds for litterboxes.
Betty Ridge, a former Tahlequah Daily Press reporter who retired in Springfield, has been volunteering at the Eden Animal Haven in Missouri since 2019, and has been on the board for close to six years.
“I have the best possible volunteer job: cat cuddler and socializer,” said Ridge. “Some of our cats have not had much human contact, so I work with them as much as possible.”
Eden Animal Haven is the first cage-free, no-kill, cats-only shelter in the area around Springfield. Ridge said the cats live in community rooms where they interact with one another, and people.
“At any given time, we have about 80 cats of all ages at the shelter, and numerous kittens and mothers and litters in foster homes. We always need foster volunteers,” she said.
Ridge said each and every volunteer pitches in to help with events, on top of cleaning, feeding, and transporting the cats.
“I find the work extremely rewarding and [I] know we have helped many cats find happy, healthy homes,” said Ridge.
As with any animal shelter, volunteers and advocates do their best to ensure the animals find safe, happy, and healthy homes where they will be loved and appreciated.
“We enjoy finding homes for cats of all ages, especially seniors. Recently we received two gorgeous Siamese guys, 18-20 years old. Their elderly owner had died and his heirs took them to the vet to be euthanized,” said Ridge.
The veterinarian contacted the shelter because he didn’t want the two cats to be euthanized, and Ridge said they were able to make room for them.
Colvard has spent years stressing the importance of patience to potential pet owners.
“Before you even think to adopt, have it in your head, and give any animal that you adopt, at least seven days to adjust,” she said.
Tahlequah City Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said there was a handful of kittens at the animal shelter as of Friday, June 11. If those kittens aren’t adopted in the near future, then they will be taken to Petsense.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message. For more information about adoptions at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter, call 918-456-1241.
