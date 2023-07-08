WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced the award of $12.9 million to the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma for the Cherokee Nation Mud Valley Road Reconstruction project, which will make improvements to the roads within the reservation.
The project will include adding shoulders, replacing three bridges, and improving the line of sight at an existing intersection by constructing safety countermeasures. The project will improve safety and mobility for residents in this rural community in northeast Oklahoma, including pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.
“Under President Biden’s leadership, we are delivering infrastructure improvements on Federal and Tribal lands that communities have needed for decades,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With today’s announcement, we’re making it easier for Americans to access some of our greatest natural wonders, and improving road safety in tribal communities, which face some of the highest rates of traffic deaths in the nation.”
The project is one of seven to receive federal grants totaling $130.5 million under FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Transportation Projects Program. The grants announced – which recognize transportation projects of national significance that serve federal and tribal lands – are part of Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild our infrastructure and deliver big wins for the American people.
“With this grant that is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re helping to deliver safe and reliable transportation investments that are critical for the Cherokee Nation,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This project will make much-needed safety improvements to Mud Valley Road that will improve access and mobility for tribal residents and enhance travel throughout the region.”
In addition to the grants announced, FHWA also opened applications for the next round of funding under the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Transportation Projects Program. More information about the availability of $88 million in fiscal year 2023 funds can be found in the Notice of Funding Opportunity. Information on how to apply is available at Grants.gov.
