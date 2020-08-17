Admins at Briggs School taking it a day at a time

Anyone asking questions of Briggs Public School Superintendent Stephen Haynes might hear him start the answer with, “As of right now. …”
“Please understand, everyone needs to be patient and flexible. Everything is changing daily,” said Haynes. “It’s going to be an interesting school year.”
Briggs School is set to begin the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, Aug. 27, but how that looks depends on the number of COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County at that time. Haynes also suspects updates will come out of this Wednesday’s meeting of all county superintendents.
“With schools being a governmental entity, we have a responsibility to do what we can to bring this under control in the county. So all these things fall on us to do what we can to help,” said Haynes. “The school board is ultimately concerned with the health and safety of the students and staff.”
Briggs is set to follow the State Department of Education guidelines. At Orange Level 1, at which Cherokee County was listed in the Aug. 13 Oklahoma State School Boards Association map, Briggs will move to an alternate schedule based on households. The “red group” will be on campus on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the “Black group” will be on campus Thursdays and Fridays. All students will have a virtual learning day on Wednesdays.
If the county reaches Orange Level 2, Briggs will move to complete virtual learning for all students.
Those in the virtual pathway will pick up devices and have orientation this week or next, according to Haynes. “Traditional” students will be on campus Aug. 27-28 to get their devices.
Briggs School staff returned Aug. 10, for professional development and preparation for the school year.
Enrollment is open with three options: traditional on-site learning, virtual learning, and a blended on/off-site option. Blended will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“Twenty-five percent are signed up for virtual. That continues to climb daily,” said Haynes.
About 500 students attend Briggs School during a normal day.
Guardians who need to enroll a student or check the status of enrollment should call 918-456-4221, ext. 100.
All students will be provided with a technology device for continuous learning in the event of a closure, according to Haynes. In that case, instruction will shift to a virtual format.
“As of now, we have all the technology we ordered. To prepare for possible school closure and virtual learning, the initial days of the school year will utilize in-depth technology aided instruction to familiarize staff and students with the virtual learning process,” he said.
Briggs plans to provide digital hot spots to families that don’t have internet access.
“Hot spots are kind of tricky out in this part of the country. For those who can’t connect with hot spot or data, we’ll have paper packets. It will be the same thing, but printed out,” said Haynes. “This is a huge undertaking and commitment for Briggs School.”
All Briggs, students get free meals, and arrangements will be made for daily meal pickup or delivery for those not at school.
Guardians are encouraged to transport students to and from school when possible to minimize exposure on buses and reduce the occupancy load. Students and bus drivers will be required to wear face coverings while boarding, riding, and exiting the bus. To promote fresh air circulation, some windows on buses will remain, so students should expect higher inside bus temperatures, as well as dust in some circumstances.
No students will be allowed on campus before 7:30 a.m. The school day will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students who attend on site will be contained to “pods,” meaning they will stay with the same groups while in class, at lunch, and during recess and physical education. Middle school classes will not rotate.
Children will no longer be dropped off at the cafeteria, with the exception of prekindergarten and kindergarten students. Teachers will be stationed inside and outside of the cafeteria and direct students to the proper seating area inside the cafeteria for breakfast.
Students in grades 1-8 will be dropped off at the specific building that houses their grades. First- through fourth-grade students will be dropped off at the new elementary building, and students in grades 5-8 will be dropped off at the main building. There will be a separate entry point into the main building for grades 5-6 and 7-8.
Students will have temperatures checked upon entry and then will proceed to their classrooms. All students and staff are required to wear face masks or shields.
In the event of an elevated temperature or COVID-19 symptoms, rooms will be available for quarantine until a parent/guardian can pick up their student.
Pickup for students will occur at the building location of the student: preK-kindergarten, Early Childhood Building; grades 1-4, new elementary building; and grades 5-8, main building.
Pick-up vehicles will make a circular loop passing the new elementary building, Early Childhood Building, and then the main building.
Learn more
For information about Briggs Public School, call 918-456-4221.
