The 2021-’22 Oklahoma School Report Cards have been released and several schools are looking at how they can continue to improve.
Briggs Public School received a “D” in academic achievement; a “B” in academic growth and English language proficiency progress; a “C” in chronic absenteeism; and an overall grade of “C.”
Briggs Principal Angel Supernaw said the school’s academic growth and English language proficiency progress sitting above the state average helped their grade; however, she said report cards only provide a glimpse into a school.
“It gives us a snapshot, but it’s not the only thing that we look at,” said Supernaw. “When we’re looking at the school report cards, we’re looking at one test versus what we do all year long. When you’ve got a kiddo that sits down and they’ve finished with 50 questions in 10 minutes, you know they didn’t take that seriously. You know that’s not a valid score for that student and there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Briggs “Success for All” program, which focuses on reading, has been applied throughout the entire school. Monthly professional development and coaching sessions are also being done to help staff and some intensive professional development will also take place this summer to work on the school’s reading program and student achievement.
“We’re anticipating several new staff members this next year, so we need to be able to make sure they’ve had enough training so they’re comfortable when we start the school year with our program,” said Supernaw.
For the academic achievement portion, Supernaw said they really try to “drill down on skills in reading and math.” The school does this by testing monthly, tracking student growth, and placing kids in groups based off of reading levels. Supernaw said the school’s counselor works closely English language learners and designs learning plans, which Supernaw said is why their English language proficiency progress is at a 41% compared to the state’s 32%.
Briggs’ attendance rate was a little higher than the state’s, which Supernaw believes to due to the use of a school resource officer and a solution team that finds out why someone is missing school and creates incentives based on such students.
Hulbert Elementary School received an overall of a “B”; a “C” in academic achievement; a “B” in academic growth; a “D” in chronic absenteeism; and no data was available for the English language proficiency progress. Hulbert Middle School received a “D” overall and in chronic absenteeism, academic achievement, and academic growth. No data was available for Hulbert Middle School’s English language proficiency progress portion. Hulbert High School received a “D” in academic achievement; a “B” in graduation; an “F” in chronic absenteeism; a “C” in postsecondary opportunities; and a “D” overall.
Lakisha Blandon, HMS and HHS principal, said there was no data available for English language proficiency progress because the student population is too low to have a percentage. While chronic absenteeism is often the most difficult part of school report cards, Blandon said she attributes the middle school’s higher grade to the parental push and age of the students.
Blandon said HHS’ graduation rate is higher than the state average because it is a “close-knit community,” with good communication between parents, teachers, and staff. To help improve HHS’ overall grade, Blandon said she plans to tighten attendance standards and set higher expectations in the classroom and on campus.
“Since the onset of COVID-19, students do not feel that school is at the forefront of their being,” said Blandon. “Over the course of the next year, there will be a shift in mindset by building back traditions, having higher expectations, and involving students in some of the decision-making tasks.”
Blandon said she believes COVID-19 impacted school report cards
“Students basically lost two years of instruction. Therefore, there are those students who did not gain foundational aspects in courses and it causes students not to be as successful,” said Blandon.
Grand View School received a “B” in English language proficiency progress; a “F” in chronic absenteeism; a “D”academic growth; and a “C” in academic achievement and overall.
Larry Ben, the superintendent of Grand View, said in order to improve their academic performance, which has been consistent over the last few years, the school has created a “director of academic achievement” position. This position, Ben said, organizes and leads curriculum to show improvement over time.
“Studying trends by comparing your school to the state as a whole and tracking progress over several years can tell whether a school is on the right track. But looking at one year in isolation doesn’t help much,” said Ben.
Woodall Public School received a “B” in academic achievement, academic growth, English language proficiency progress, and overall. For chronic absenteeism, the school received a “F.”
While report cards only provide a “snapshot” of a school’s performance, Woodall Superintendent Ginger Knight said she uses the report cards as a way to help the school know where they need to focus their efforts.
“At Woodall School, academics take precedence,” said Knight. “Our teachers assess our students frequently and use the data to differentiate and guide their instruction. Our teachers set goals for our students and develop learning activities to help students master the Oklahoma Academic Standards. We use the same methods when teaching our English learners and develop individualized plans for the students to help achieve their language goals.”
In the future, Knight said the school will be looking to improve chronic absenteeism, which she believes is the hardest indicator to improve on a school report card because it relies on the student’s family to make attendance a priority.
“Students who attend school will more likely succeed academically,” said Knight. “Therefore, improving the chronic absenteeism indicator will in turn, improve the other indicators on our report card.”
Some of the ways the school is looking to improve on this is by awarding students with perfect attendance, having the school resource officer make contact with families struggling with attendance, and bringing back their initiative “Strive for Less than Five.”
“After the COVID-19 pandemic, we are having a hard time getting some of our families to make school attendance a priority,” said Knight. “I plan to work with my leadership team this summer to develop a plan to increase our attendance.”
