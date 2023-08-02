While many Oklahoma school districts have been impacted by a statewide school counselor shortage, those in Cherokee County have not felt the impact to such an extent.
According to an analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American School Counselor Association, and the National Center for Education Statistics by healthcare provider Charlie Health, the student-to-school-counselor ratio in Oklahoma is 398 to one, with 1,744 counselors to 694,113 students. ASCA recommends schools have one counselor for every 250 students.
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones said her district is feeling a little bit of an impact from the shortage.
“We have so far been able to fill any counseling positions that we have, but some of those positions have [been] filled with people who are [emergency certified], so they’re finishing their counseling degree,” said Jones. “They might not have it completed, but they are in the master’s [degree] program for counseling.”
After TPS received the School Counselor Core Grant following the COVID-19 pandemic, the district gained about four school counseling positions. With this grant, TPS was able to hire a school counselor for Sequoyah Pre-K, an additional counselor for both the middle school and high school, and a counselor at the alternative site.
DeAnn Mashburn, TPS assistant superintendent, said high school counselors most often work with academic advisement and counseling, career opportunities, and scholarships. Mashburn said middle schoolers are still at their “exploring” stage, so counselors try to schedule them for as many courses as possible to find their interests. Mashburn said counselors also preside over academic testing and making sure students’ basic needs are being met.
“They’re always collaborating, and the students’ advocate,” said Mashburn. “They are different than a vice principal, which is [also the students’] advocate, but sometimes the vice principal is having to look through a disciplinary role. Counselors are there to support, nurture, and get that child to the best place they can be.”
Vol Woods, Keys Public Schools superintendent, said KPS has not felt an impact from the shortage, as their elementary and high school counselors have worked at the district for several years.
Woods said school counselors are a vital aspect of a school, due to all the different things they help with and juggle on a daily basis.
“Legally speaking, we only have to have one for the whole school, but there’s no way,” said Woods. “We have to have one in high school and one in the elementary. Both of them stay very busy.”
Mandi Stafford, a TPS school counselor, said at the elementary level, counselors help more with the foundational skills of a student. Counselors address social or behavioral problems, identify issues impacting school performance, help students achieve academic/career goals, and more.
“School counselors support the social and emotional needs of students. We help explore interests and potential career options,” said Stafford. “We also try and help improve the lives of our students both in and out of the classroom.”
The hardest part about Stafford’s position is the fact counselors have to “wear many hats,” as they deal with social, academic, and emotional needs from students. Stafford said she does not believe TPS is dealing with a school counselor shortage, and that the district is blessed with resources for families and students, which makes a large difference in the counseling field.
“Visiting with counselors from other districts, I do feel like there are a lack of resources,” said Stafford. “I know there are school counselors that have to fill in the gap for other positions that are not filled. Many school counselors around the state are teaching classes and with the student-to-counselor ratio being 398:1 in Oklahoma, it does spread a person thin.”
Jones said she thinks people started to see the school counselor shortage when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as there was a larger need for mental health services.
Jones said she believes there is not just a shortage when it comes to school counselors but all counselors. Since CREOKS Behavioral Health is a primary partner with the district and Jones serves on the board, Jones said she has noticed finding licensed professional counselors is difficult, as well.
“It’s not just school counseling, but counseling in general,” said Jones.
