June is National Adopt-A-Cat Month, which has Tahlequah cat owners reflecting on when they first brought their feline friends home.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County board of directors, said having a month to highlight cat adoptions helps spread awareness about them, as most shelters tend to focus on dogs.
“I think, in general, there’s a lot more cat people out there than there are dog [people],” said West. “People are always giving away cats and kittens. I just think there’s more cats available because people are more open to adopting a dog, but most of the time they want to get a cat for free.”
When people start looking into adopting a cat, West said they should keep in mind their living situation and how much time they will be able to spend with their new pet. Keeping these restrictions in mind will help the adopter know what breed and age of cat to rescue.
West said people should keep an open mind when it comes to picking out a potential pet, but that it makes it really helpful when the cat picks the person.
“We have them come sit in a chair in the cat room and see who comes up to them,” said West. “A lot of times cats will get an initial bond with somebody right off the bat and then you can go from there sometimes.”
A slow introduction should be made if the owner has any other cats in the home, which West said can be done by putting the cat in one room and letting the animals get acquainted through the door.
Aiden Ramirez-Tatum, a Tahlequah resident, adopted her cat, Tenar, from the Prairie Pet Coalition a year after her previous cat of 17 years passed away.
“I really just wanted to find a weird cat somewhere and have a new weird cat in my life because my cat that I had for a long time [was that] to us. She was silly. She was affectionate, so we wanted to find a cat that was a lot like her,” said Ramirez-Tatum.
Ramirez-Tatum said she has always adopted rescue cats and she enjoys the process of building trust with a cat that has been waiting to find a home. Cats ending up in shelters is usually not their fault, Ramirez-Tatum said, as there are various reasons an animal can end up there.
Adopted cats can often be shy or try to hide from their new owners, which was the case for both Ramirez-Tatum’s and Allison Childress’ cats.
A different feline breed — a Maine Coon — was on Childress’ mind during the drive to the Fort Smith shelter, but plans changed after Childress saw Chowder. After learning Chowder was in a bonded pair with Pie, Childress adopted both.
“They are essentially each other’s emotional support animal,” said Childress.
When Chowder and Pie were first brought to the shelter, Childress said they became sick after being separated. After putting the cats back together, the stress from the separation caused Pie to receive an upper respiratory infection that lead to an eye rupture.
Childress said adopting cats from shelters can help to encourage others to realize how they can help all felines.
“They’re always having babies,” said Childress. “Basically, there’s always going to be strays outside. [Sometimes] people who haven’t spayed or neutered their cats or dogs at home suddenly only have six or seven animals when they were only able to really take care of one or two. There’s always going to be a need for animals to be adopted.”
