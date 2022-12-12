Adult beverages make season a bit merrier

’Tis the season for everything that makes this time of year festive, including alcoholic beverages.
Local liquor store employees said eggnog is a traditional favorite around the holidays.
“We have a lot of eggnog flavors, different brands, and different producers,” said Blue McNeal, of Mary’s Liquor. “The Pennsylvania Dutch is probably our most popular eggnog.”
While brandy is what is commonly added to eggnog, dark rum and Cognac can be used to mix to the drink as well. Anyone who prefers their eggnog a little more on the “boozy” side can add bourbon.
McNeal said lots of people will buy non-spiked eggnog by the gallon at Walmart, Reasor’s, or Braum’s, and then get their brandy, bourbon, or rum from the liquor stores.
Kassandra Charboneau, manager of Blackhawk Liquor, said spiked eggnog is also a favorite at her store. She said customers will also purchase non-alcoholic eggnog and then come in to buy the liquor.
Charboneau said that Stella Rosa has a new cranberry wine this year and it’s a favorite during the festive holiday.
“It’s very difficult to come by. As soon as it hit the list, it was gone. I’m having to [watch for] our distributor and see if they have some in we can get our hands on,” she said.
Blind Luck Wines featured a limited sweet wine called “Holiday Magic,” which is a sweet cranberry wine. Those can be found in several places throughout the county.
“That’s one of our biggest sellers plus it’s local and [this one] is good,” McNeal said.
Many people share an appreciation for the classic hot toddy. It’s thought to have been around for centuries, dating back to the 1700s, but the warm beverage continues to be a favorite in many recipe books.
The drink is also considered a tastier cold remedy.
A mulled wine is always popular around the holidays. It starts with a dry red wine; fresh oranges, with peels still attached to give it more zest; cinnamon; cinnamon sticks; mulling spices, available at most grocery stores; and a little bit of sweetener, like sugar.
Another favorite is the classic apple cider. To add some kick, imbibers will often throw in some vodka or moonshine, but it also goes well with rum and bourbon.
“Of course everybody likes to gift fancy bourbons to brothers, father-in-laws, and husbands this time of year,” Charboneau said.
McNeal said they are having an “Allocated Sale” wherein those who fancy bourbon can snag a limited favorite for the holidays.
“They’re not items that are necessarily exclusive but they’re harder to get or harder to find. We’ve been stockpiling for the last year,” he said.
The first product will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 13 on the Mary’s Liquor Facebook page.
Folks can get their hands on a Moonshine & Sippin’ Cream Sampler that consists of; apple pie moonshine, American peach moonshine, hazelnut rum, butter pecan sippin’ cream, and dark chocolate coffee sippin’ cream. All five samples can be found at Blackhawk Liquor.
“Those came out this year and it’s a variety of moonshine, sippin’ creams, and rum as well. These are the ones that are tied into the television show, [Moonshiners,]” Charboneau said.
Disaronno has their cream liqueur out this time of year that can given as a gift set.
Salted-caramel whiskey’s are a popular choice for the holidays and Charboneau said it’s a drink that people can enjoy together.
“Crown brought their salted-caramel back out of retirement but Bird Dog is cheaper and it’s actually 80-proof. That one is still outselling the Crown,” she said.
McNeal and Charboneau said champagne is the popular choice of alcohol when it comes to New Year’s Eve.
“It’s always going to be champagne but a lot of times people will say they don’t want a dry or bitter one. I say to get your Cupcake Moscato D’asti. It’s still fizzy and bubbly,” Charboneau said.
