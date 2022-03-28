Advanced age not a factor for taking driver's licenses in Oklahoma

Local law enforcement officials say there are provisions in Oklahoma for drivers whose eyesight and motor skills have deteriorated due to advanced age.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said any driver can be cited for infractions for the inability to operate a motor vehicle safely – the same as for a reckless or intoxicated driver.
“That physical impairment, whether it be substance or just be physical deterioration or a medical condition, they’re going to appear the same from the outside looking in,” said King. “You’re going to a see those same causations of someone who is intoxicated and [someone whose] motor skills that have deteriorated, and they can’t manage all of the different tasks for driving.”
King said it’s not just about age when it comes to physical and mental capabilities.
“There are cases in where we’ll take keys if we run into a power-of-attorney situation. When adult children or a family member has a power of attorney, we may assist them in retrieving keys,” said King. “It’s really not about age. It’s about whether it’s a traumatic brain injury or age, where our mental and physical attributes deteriorate."
While there are laws set for drivers who are of a minimum age, there are none for older drivers.
“My common sense side of me without looking, there wouldn’t be anything based on age alone as a deterrent or an elimination factor for being able to drive,” King said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies won't take someone’s keys just because family members ask them to.
“There is a process you can go through with the Department of Public Safety. If a family member is concerned that someone doesn’t have the ability to drive well anymore or is a danger to themselves or others, that can mean mental or physical limitations, but it’s not something law enforcement can do,” said Chennault.
According to Oklahoma Statute, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is authorized to cancel, deny or disqualify driver’s license, driving privilege or application to those who are unable to demonstrate the ability to operate a motor vehicle whose driving constitutes a danger to people using streets or highways.
“If a person is required to be examined pursuant to Sections 6-110, 6-115 or 6-119 of this title, the [Department of Public Safety] shall impose the appropriate restriction or restrictions on the license that are necessary to ensure the safe operation of a motor vehicle as provided under Section 6-113 of this title,” the statute reads.
If a deputy or officer deems someone is driving dangerously, regardless of age, that person can be stopped, for the time being.
“We can’t yank a license, but we can arrest them or ticket them for reckless driving or speeding,” said Chennault.
King and Chennault said when they get called for an intoxicated driver, it’s usually someone who is inattentive.
“Or due to their age, they just can’t handle the vehicle, and a lot of the time, it’s medical,” the sheriff said. “We really don’t see that many instances of people who aren’t able to handle their vehicles.”
King and Chennault agree it’s a tough decision to make as a family when a loved one gets to the point it’s no longer safe for him or her to drive.
“It’s a difficult conversation to have with a loved one, but you’re not only protecting them, but also the other people around them,” said King.
