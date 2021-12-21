Adventurers to kick off year with First Day Hikes

It’s become a tradition at Oklahoma state parks to hold First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, so local nature lovers have several options to get out and enjoy the area’s scenic landscapes on Jan. 1.
Sequoyah State Park is hosting First Day Hikes again this year, and will offer two different treks. Park Naturalist Sierra Coon is expecting a good crowd to show up for the two group hikes.
“We usually have a large influx of hikers at the beginning of the year, trying to get on track with their exercise and health regimen. So we generally see a large amount of people on our First Day Hikes,” Coon said.
Sequoyah will have one hike on the Bluebird Trail at 11:30 a.m. The group will meet at Chickasaw campground entrance. The second hike will go through the Whispering Pines Trail, starting at 1:30 p.m. That group will be at the Three Forks Nature Center and then carpool to the start of the trail.
In between hikes, refreshments will be available at the Nature Center. Pets are allowed on the hikes, as long as they are on leashes.
Coon said there will no parking fee for hikers on Jan. 1, and there’s no need to sign up. She considers the trails to be easy to moderate, and encourages hikers to prepare properly.
“I would recommend bringing water and dressing in layers, in case there’s a change in weather,” she said.
For more information about the First Day Hikes at Sequoyah State Park, call 918-772-2018.
While there may be little foliage to see on winter hikes, it can actually provide for a more scenic experience. Tenkiller State Park Naturalist Leann Bunn said that’s the beauty of hiking this time of year.
“You can see so much farther and see so much more detail about what is out there on the lake, because the trees have shed their winter coat and they’re letting people have a view of an area that you don’t get to see,” she said.
Tenkiller State Park will begin a hike at 10 a.m. on a paved trail, so participants with mobility issues should have very little trouble. The second hikes starts at 2 p.m., and participants will walk down to one of the park’s campsites and travel toward the lake point. Both hikes are roughly 1-1/2 miles long.
“The second hike is on a non-paved trail,” Bunn said. “It’s uneven ground with roots in the way, but there’s not any super-strenuous climbing or anything like that. We’re listing it as moderate, because it’s not paved.”
After both hikes, Bunn will have demonstrations on how to use a dutch oven. She plans to make dump cakes, and said campers can cook just about anything in one.
“You can bake things, you can roast things, fry things, slow cook in it and so much more,” she said. “A dutch oven is an extremely versatile piece of cookware, and it’s cast iron, so we’ll talk about the care of cast iron and how to care for your dutch oven.”
Bunn would like people to call ahead to sign up for the First Day Hikes, so she know how much material to bring for their dutch oven demonstrations. To sign up, call the park’s Driftwood Nature Center at 918-489-5025, ext. 6.
Greenleaf State Park will also offer First Day Hikes at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. Participants will meet at the park office. The 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. hikers will take the Greenleaf Lake Trail, while the 10 a.m. hike will include the Family Fun Trail. The Greenleaf Lake Trail is considered strenuous, while the Family Fun Trail is easy. Pets are allowed and all ages are welcome. To find out more or to sign up, call 918-487-5196.
You're invited
At least 20 of Oklahoma’s state parks are holding First Day Hikes this year. To learn about more what's going on around the state, visit travelok.com.
