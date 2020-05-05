May is National Stroke Awareness Month and National High Blood Pressure Education Month, and Cherokee County Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is urging proactive education.
"Having high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and strokes. Almost 80 percent of strokes can be prevented simply by practicing a healthy lifestyle," said Lindsey Durant, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator. "By moving more, eating better, and being tobacco free, as well as managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, and reducing blood sugar, people can prevent their risk."
According to the Society for Public Health Education, a stroke kills almost 130,000 of the 800,000 Americans who die of cardiovascular disease each year.
"A person dies from a stroke every four minutes, so it is important to recognize the signs of a stroke," said Durant.
She said one way to remember this is to act FAST: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time. The faster that these signs are recognized and help is contacted can make the difference between a full recovery and permanent disability.
According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, people should visit their doctor at least one time a year for a checkup.
After visiting the doctor, and with his or her approval, every adult should engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. Children should do 60 minutes of exercise five days a week.
Those who do not have enough time to exercise 30 minutes in row may break it up into 10-minute increments.
Exercise is not the only important component; eating healthy contributes, too. According to Shape Your Future OK, when choosing foods, select ones that are high in vitamins, minerals, fiber and other healthful ingredients -- and low in saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.
Being tobacco-free also helps lower the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.
"Take the opportunity to improve your health and quit tobacco for good," said Durant. "Whether you're ready to quit right away, or you're thinking about quitting, the Helpline's free resources and Quit Coaches can help you create a personalized plan that works for you."
Other benefits of quitting tobacco use are improved sense of taste, and improved breathing, which makes physical activity easier.
Tobacco users seeking help to quit can contact the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QuitNow or okhelpline.com.
For more information on living a healthy lifestyle, visit www.shapeyourfutureok.com.
