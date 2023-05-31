PARK HILL – An eloquent leader in turbulent times, William Potter Ross had the distinction of becoming Cherokee Nation principal chief twice before Oklahoma statehood, though never by a popular vote of the Cherokee people.
The John Ross Museum in Park Hill is sharing more about the nephew of John Ross and his life of service in a new exhibit, “Advocate-in-Chief: The Life of William Potter Ross.”
The public will be able to explore the triumphs and tribulations of William Potter Ross through “Advocate-in-Chief: The Life of William Potter Ross,” from May 30-Jan. 27, 2024, at the John Ross Museum.
“William Potter Ross was among the last generation of Cherokees to be born in our ancestral lands before Cherokee Removal,” said Karen Shade-Lanier, exhibits manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “His story spans a period of unprecedented upheaval in Cherokee Nation that continues to affect our lives today.”
Like his uncle, William Potter Ross was dedicated to the Cherokee Nation. He was a Cherokee scholar, journalist, merchant, and senator. He was the first editor-in-chief of the Cherokee Advocate newspaper, published on Sept. 26, 1844, and went on to serve two terms as principal chief.
Despite both terms being filled with challenges to his authority, he made significant impacts on the tribe, including helping draft amendments to bring the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution into compliance with the Treaty of 1866, granting tribal citizenship to people formerly enslaved by Cherokee Nation citizens. He was also key in passing legislation that created the Cherokee Orphan Asylum. Not everyone agreed with his vision for a better Cherokee Nation, but his reputation as an advocate for education and service remained intact to the end of his life.
The John Ross Museum is at 22366 S. 530 Road. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
