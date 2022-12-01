Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and local residents gathered at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center to pay tribute to the 36 million people whose lives were taken by the disease.
The Cherokee County Health Services Council held a traditional hog fry Thursday afternoon, where door prizes were passed out and attendees could hear from guest speakers.
“We’re here to commemorate all of those who have worked in the HIV/AIDS field and all of those who have been affected by this deadly disease,” said Pam Iron, CCHSC executive director.
Iron belongs to the HIV/AIDS Education Collation, and her work began around 1980 in Tulsa at the Indian Health Care Resource Center.
“The state just had opened up an office, and they came to our organization and asked us if we would participate in a ‘blind study’ with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,]” she said. “They were just knowing about the disease and they didn’t know any of the statistics yet, but they had a good idea that they were in a lot of different populations.”
Those who received a pregnancy test also received an HIV test, Iron said. About six months to a year into the study, the CDC advised there was a high rate of infection in that population. Iron said that was a shock to her, and they found funding to do HIV prevention and HIV testing.
“About two years ago, it was brought up to me again. Looking at some of the statistics, although we’ve had all kinds of great strides in the HIV field, here in Northeastern Oklahoma, the prevalence was starting to rise,” Iron said.
Iron herself has been personally impacted by this disease, as two of her family members were affected by HIV/AIDS.
“I feel very strongly about testing and about knowing your status. It’s very important to know your status,” she said.
CCHSC Director Paul Martinez said the event was intended to memorialize the people who have died from HIV/AIDS. Buffalo hide was brought in, and guests were asked to write the names or draw a picture of loves ones who were or are affected by the disease.
“It was to honor and to commemorate those that had lost a loved one to HIV/AIDS or that were living with HIV/AIDS. Today, we are starting this tradition,” Iron said.
According to a press release by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma is one of seven states identified with the highest rural burden of HIV.
“HIV can affect anyone,” William Andrews, public information officer for the Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service, said in the release. “Stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS can lead to a delay in people seeking testing and treatment. But the quicker we are able to get individuals tested, the quicker we can get them connected to treatment, which is critical.”
Get help
For more information and to locate a testing center visit, https://endinghivoklahoma.org/ or https://health.ok.gov.
