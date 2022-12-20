Advocates stress keeping pets inside, safe from cold

With hazardous winter conditions expected in the area starting Dec. 21, local advocates are stressing the importance of bringing animals in from the cold.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, explained the dangers of leaving pets outside in freezing temperatures.
“Pets can get frostbite just like people, and they can also get hypothermia and die if it gets extremely cold and they do not have adequate shelter,” said West.
West said outside pets can stay outdoors if they have a good shelter, with bedding and a way to keep out the wind, but they shouldn't remain out in intense cold.
“If the temperature and wind chill is extremely low, please bring the pet inside a heated space,” he said. “Even ‘outside’ dogs can get too cold with extremely low wind chills.”
The National Weather Service recently issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of Eastern Oklahoma for “dangerously cold weather” later this week. Starting Dec. 22, the NWS expects an arctic cold front to cause temperatures to plummet, with wind gusts at 30 to 45 mph and wind chill indices falling to 15 to 25 degrees below zero. These hazards continue until Dec. 24.
Outdoor shelters should provide pets respite from the wind chill and be filled with bedding that stays dry.
“It is not recommended to have bedding that can hold moisture,” said Veterinarian Bobbi Musgrove of Premier Pet Clinic.
Musgrove said bedding materials like blankets and towels can get wet and become a cold source in a pet shelter. She suggested using straw or wood shavings instead.
Access to water is also important for pets. Water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, so water left outdoors in pet bowls will turn to ice unless kept warm. Musgrove suggested using a heated water dish or bringing pets fresh water at least twice a day.
West said electric heated bowls should be used in extremely cold weather.
“Also, heated dog mats are available to put in outside dog houses,” said West. “Many people bring their dogs and cats into the garage or storage building for the coldest nights.”
Treating frostbite in animals is very similar of that for humans.
If the vet isn’t open, Musgrove said the pet owner should carefully control the temperature of the affected area with warm water, not hot, and then seek medical attention as soon as possible.
