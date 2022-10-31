OKLAHOMA CITY -- An international aerospace company that paints and renovates large aircraft will establish its headquarters in Burns Flat and invest millions of dollars to renovate existing hangars at Oklahoma's space port, commerce officials announced Monday.
The company, Premium Aerospace Center, or PAC, also broke ground Monday at their future site about 100 miles west of Oklahoma City. A new company funded by international investors, PAC plans to renovate two existing hangars and build a third at the state's Air and Space Port. The hangars will be used to paint and perform interior remodels on 737s and other larger aircraft used by airline companies such as American Airlines and Delta.
The company estimates the expansion could ultimately create between 450 and 600 news jobs in the region, but initially plans to hire about 30 workers.
The company said it also plans to work with the local technology center to develop a technical workforce to support its operations and growth.
Commerce officials said Monday that the company has not applied for any economic incentives nor any money from the governor's quick-action closing fund, but could be eligible for future incentives.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he first met with the company and its investors during a trip to Mexico last fall.
"When I ran for governor, I promised Oklahomans that I would take Oklahoma to the world, and I would bring the world back to Oklahoma," Stitt said. "That's exactly what happened with this announcement."
He said the Commerce Department has specifically been targeting aviation and defense companies because of Oklahoma's central location and because maintenance and repair operation facilities are important to the state's economy.
Stitt also said that industry is the second largest in Oklahoma and employs about 120,000 people working at 1,100 different companies. He said 31 aerospace companies in the last three years have moved to Oklahoma, bringing about $1 billion in capital and 4,400 new aerospace jobs.
Stitt said Tinker Air Force Base operates the largest military maintenance and repair facility in the entire country, and American Airlines operates a large one on the commercial side.
"We're proud to be the MRO capital of the world, and investments from companies like PAC will only add to Oklahoma's impressive reputation," he said.
In a statement, Lucas Conde, PAC general manager, said they were impressed by Stitt's "enthusiasm and warm invitation" to come to Oklahoma.
He said that they'd work to hire and train local workers.
"This partnership will allow us to leverage the strong work ethic (of) residents in this part of the state," Conde said.
Bailey J. Siegfried, Oklahoma Space Industry Authority chair, said in a statement: "Their decision to invest here shows confidence in our ability to support their needs as part of the state's growing aerospace sector. Together with our state and local partners, we're actively pursuing more developments like this one to advance our vision for a major aerospace and spaceport complex in southwest Oklahoma."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
