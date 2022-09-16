A criminal complaint accuses District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman of impersonating an officer after he pulled in front of a semi-truck to tell the driver not to travel on a county road marked "no trucks."
An affidavit the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office submitted to District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan states Selman used red and blue lights and stopped in front of a semi-truck Sept. 2 on Scipio Road.
The report states Selman told the driver "he was breaking the law" and wasn't allowed to drive a semi-truck on the road while referring to "no trucks" signs.
No charges were filed and no arrests were made as this article was being prepared for publication Thursday.
Sullivan confirmed receipt of the probable cause affidavit Thursday and said he will initiate the recusal process as his office represents county commissioners in their official capacity.
Oklahoma law states "In the event the district attorney and all of his assistants are for any reason disqualified to act in a particular matter, the Attorney General of Oklahoma shall appoint a district attorney or assistant district attorney from another district to act in such matter."
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said his agency received multiple similar complaints.
"We have had a couple other complaints on a Dodge with red and blue lights stopping vehicles that they suspected was Ross Selman," Morris said. "They didn't want to file a report but on this occasion, the guy insisted on filing one, so we had to do our job, file a report, and send it to the DA for review."
Selman did not return a phone call as this story was being prepared.
A probable cause affidavit the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office submitted to the District 18 District Attorney's Office states Sgt. Josh Kious spoke with a man who said he was stopped Sept. 2 by "someone using red and blue lights on their vehicle."
The man told the deputy he was driving a semi-truck and trailer on Scipio Road when a gray Dodge Ram truck with red and blue lights that was traveling the opposite direction pulled sideways and blocked the road ahead of him, the affidavit states.
Oklahoma state law allows county vehicles or equipment engaged in emergency work or in highway construction/maintenance to use blue or red lights that flash and shine to the back of the vehicle only.
According to the report, the driver believed the vehicle was law enforcement from the way it looked and that "an older white man" wearing a cowboy hat, a "Ross Selman for Commissioner" T-shirt, and jeans exited the truck and approached him.
The driver said the man, later identified as Selman, told him that "he was breaking the law and was not allow ed to drive down Scipio Road," the report states.
Selman asked the driver who he worked for, and the driver said "Logan Sanders." Selman replied "that's what I thought" before he "verbally griped" at the driver and told him he again couldn't drive on Scipio Road, the report states.
The driver claimed to the deputy that he did not know who Selman was "but assumed he was some type of law enforcement until he did not see a gun or badge on him," the report states.
Kious wrote in his report that PCSO received similar complaints that all matched the description of Selman's county vehicle.
The report states Selman spoke with Kious on Sept. 7 about the incident on Scipio Road and told the deputy "he only stops the tucks driving down the roads he has marked as 'no trucks.'"
Kious wrote he told Selman he was not allowed to stop the trucks and that doing so was impersonating an officer.
"He told me he was going to stop trucks if they are driving down his 'no trucks' roads," Kious wrote in the report, adding he told the county commissioner multiple times he couldn't do that.
Selman told Kious that "he was not trying to impersonate an officer, he just wants the trucks to stop."
Kious wrote he told Selman the deputies could do extra patrols on the "no trucks" roads and Selman provided him a list.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
