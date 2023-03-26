Residents living in and around Tahlequah can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on May 12.
Cherokee County Community Building will host this community event at 908 South College Ave.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels, Diabetes risk, kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with attendees to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
