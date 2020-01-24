OKLAHOMA CITY – American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union will host its 115th annual state convention at the Embassy Suites & Conference Center – Norman on Feb. 14-16. This year’s convention theme is “Focused in 2020.”
“This year’s convention theme speaks to our biggest goal for the new year and for the new decade,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We intend to build on our strong foundation and focus our efforts on the future.”
This year’s three-day event features speakers like National Farmers Union Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Communications Rob Larew, Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Vice President Thomas Coon, and Southern Plains Climate Hub’s Clay Pope. Governor Kevin Stitt will also address convention banquet guests. Convention attendees will learn about timely legislative issues, soil health and other topics, communication challenges for agriculture, and more.
The convention also entertains with the Kristyn Harris Trio and the Williamsons. Convention attendees will also hear from state winners of the annual AFR Speech Contest, and will honor those cooperative members who have passed in the last calendar year.
In addition to special guests, the convention also features the annual business meeting of Oklahoma Farmers Union and AFR Mutual Insurance Company, as well as discussion and adoption of AFR/OFU legislative policy. The organization will also hold elections for the northwest and southeast independent board seats and the northeast agent board seat.
“Our annual state convention is a great time of year,” said Blubaugh. “It is a time to fellowship with other AFR/OFU members and direct the future of our organization.”
AFR/OFU Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR/OFU provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities.
