OKLAHOMA CITY--The AFR/OFU Women's Cooperative has launched a mentorship program aimed at collegiate women. The AFR/OFU Collegiate Women's Mentorship Program will pair young professionals with a Women's Cooperative councilwoman for one-on-one professional development. All female college students attending Oklahoma universitie are urged to apply.
AFR/OFU Women's Cooperative councilwomen are a diverse group of leaders and businesswomen with varied backgrounds, occupations and experiences. Through the new program, council members hope to share professional expertise and philanthropic experience with the next generation of career-driven professionals.
"The AFR/OFU Women's Cooperative is passionate about providing learning opportunities to career-driven young women," said AFR/OFU Membership Involvement and Event Coordinator Haley Stark.
Mentors will hold meetings with their mentee outside of AFR/OFU Cooperative events. These meetings can include resume or scholarship reviews, industry tours, job shadowing, or other professional development opportunities.
Mentees will be invited to all AFR/OFU Women's Cooperative events and leadership gatherings, including council meetings, the AFR/OFU Women's Cooperative Conference, and the AFR/OFU State Convention. Participants will be urged to host their own event in conjunction with the 2020 Women's Cooperative Initiative, which will be announced at the 2020 AFR/OFU State Convention.
Requirements for selection and applications are available at www.afrcoop.org/womans-cooperative. Applications are due Feb. 3. The cooperative serves the AFR/OFU membership through community service events and educational opportunities.
For more information, contact Stark at 405-218-5521 or haley.stark@afrmic.com.
