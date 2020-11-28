After 44 years, Stafford retires from Reasor's

One of the longest-tenured employees of Reasor's has hung up his name tag after over 44 years with the company.
Glenn Stafford said the grocery business was in his blood.
"I've been raised up in it, even though it is totally different than what they had," Stafford said. "Both my grandparents had grocery stores and my parents did, too, and it's something I've been around for a long time."
Stafford was born and raised in Eufaula, where he graduated from high school. He moved onto college at Southeastern State University and then Northeastern State University.
It was at NSU where Stafford met his wife of 43 years, Patsy. The two settled down in Tahlequah and had their son, Josh, and their daughter, Jill.
"I got hired on part-time as a sacker in 1976, and we went down there and applied and they hired me on," Stafford said of Reasor's.
There were two Reasor's stores in Tahlequah at the time Stafford was hired.
"There was Reasor's No. 1 and Reasor's No. 2, and I got hired on at Reasor's No. 2," Stafford said. "The original one was up on Choctaw Street, and where they put in Harbor Freight, No. 2 was down there."
Stafford was promoted to cashier and then to assistant manager after he moved to Reasor's No. 1 under the leadership of Jeff Reasor.
"Eventually I became the store manager there, and I believe that was around 1980," Stafford said.
Reasor's branched out and has stores in many Northeastern Oklahoma cities, including several in Tulsa. The Tahlequah location soon merged into one store, and Stafford became co-manager in 1986. In 1995, the stored moved to its currently location on Reasor Street.
"At one point, they decided to go ahead and promote me to store director around 1997. I held that the title up until I retired in November," Stafford said. "Overall, I was the manger of the entire store, of all of the departments: customer service, ensuring we had profit, and total store operations."
Stafford said he knew it was time to retire after 44 years of being in the grocery business.
"Things were moving at a fast pace. That job is not made for an older person, because it's a very active job and I was tired," Stafford said. "We had set that goal quite a few years ago, and it worked out to where I was able to retire at that time."
Stafford said he plans to get projects done around his house and spend more time with his wife, his daughter and son, and his three grandchildren: Maddy, Mallori, and Luke. His wife, Patsy, is Cherokee County treasurer.
"One of the things I'm looking forward to is just being able to spend the holidays with my family. That job doesn't allow you to really do that, because you have to work all around the holidays," Stafford said.
Indeed, many customers recall his cutting meat for them during what is now called "That Big Meat Sale," held twice a year at all the stores.
"I did what I did and I enjoyed what I did, but [retirement] is something I've been looking forward to for many years. We love to be around the grandkids and we want to watch them grow up," he said. "You know, nothing major, but I want to be able to enjoy life a little bit more."
Randy Moore has since taken the reins from Stafford and is Reasor's store director.
"Randy is from Tahlequah and he was my co-manager for years. He went to Tulsa for a couple of years to be store director up there, and now he has come back and is doing a great job," Stafford said.
"He picked it up and is running with it, and will continue to do a great job. I am very proud of Randy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.