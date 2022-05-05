The Tahlequah Stingrays swim team is transitioning from its school year hours to its summer hours, and team members are preparing for competitions in Jenks and Bartlesville.
Parents support the Tahlequah Stingrays because it is a great way for kids to learn work ethic and get in shape.
The Stingrays took nearly a year-long hiatus because of COVID restrictions, but they started back up in July 2021. Coach Kevin Burns is trying to get the word out about the team.
"People still are always shocked to hear that we have a swim team in town. I think it's important for the community. It helps the kids to become better swimmers, but it is a life skill," said Burns.
Many parents also enjoy the affordability of the Stingrays. It costs $80 to join, and $20 monthly to practice.
"I try to make it as affordable as possible," said Burns.
He said swimming helps kids to build their courage and respect the water. It also gives them a space to exercise and grow. Burns pushes his swimmers to help them increase their speed. He said kids feel satisfaction knowing they are growing in strength and stamina.
"You need to work at it. Swim is just that. What you put in, is what you'll get. I can't control the effort they put into it; I can just help push them and hold them accountable," he said. "There is a life lesson in that. If you work at it, you can have success."
On May 15, swimmers will hit up Jenks for the Aloha Meet. In June, they will go to Phillips 66 in Bartlesville.
On Monday, May 16, the Stingrays will change their schedule to account for summer vacation. On Mondays, the team will meet from 10 a.m. to noon. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they will meet from 8-10 a.m.
Jessica Tiner, a Stingray mom, loves that her son, Dylan is a team member. She also loves that competitions are optional.
"I love the fact that it is really good exercise. You can go to competitions if you want to. You can work out without having to go to competition," said Tiner.
Last year, her son was not as excited about swimming, but it has grown on him as he has gained confidence.
"We make it mandatory that you finish out the season. This year, he is very committed. He has been the one to tell me it is time to go to swimming practice," said Tiner.
She appreciates Burns' style of coaching.
"It is pretty straightforward. He says, 'Here's what you need to do. If you don't do it, here are your consequences.' Everyone gets the same consequences," she said.
As a Stingray, her son is learning endurance and commitment, which helps him improve as a swimmer and as a human.
Carla Hayes is a Stingray mom who has sent her daughter, Chloe, to swim practice for five years.
"The program itself is fantastic. It keeps the kids active. It teaches them safety," she said.
As a health care worker, she has heard about many drownings between Lake Tenkiller and the Illinois River. For her, swimming is also about teaching water awareness.
"It was important for me and my husband that my child wasn't afraid of the water, but knew how to swim at an early age," she said. "It builds confidence. Coach Burns encourages these guys. He times them and encourages them to improve, even just one second. It encourages them to be healthier and active."
