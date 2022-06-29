After cultural infusion, summer schools end

Summer school programs for Keys, Tahlequah, and Hulbert Public Schools this year provided students with cultural classes and field trips.
Native American Student Advocate and 21st Century Site Coordinator Heather Taylor said she found that Tahlequah's summer school program, which ran from May 31-June 24, went well this year.
Tahlequah's program had an average daily attendance of 160 students, with 202 students enrolled. The program's kindergarten through fourth-grade students were able to participate in field trips at the Hulbert splash pad, Sequoyah State Park, the movie theater, Peter Pan Camp performances, and Tahlequatics.
Besides literacy and math classes, students also experienced classes in music, art, and Native American culture. Taylor said she thinks it is great for the school, which has a population that's over half Native American, to have native cultural enrichment for students.
"We work hard to embed Native American culture into our curriculum throughout the year," said Taylor. "We were thankful to have the opportunity for that to cover over into the summer program as well."
From May 16-June 9, Keys Public School's kindergarten through eighth-grade summer school students participated in field trips to the Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert splash pad, and the movies. A visit to the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa also took place during the three-week program.
Keys Superintendent Vol Woods said the summer field trips expose the students to things they haven't been able to experience before and keeps their interest in learning intact.
"It opens up minds to opportunities and there are times - specially during the summer, [when] there are kids that just need to have some fun," said Woods.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said that program, which lasted from May 16 to June 13, had an enrollment of 120 students in Pre-K through 12th grade. There were also 27 students enrolled in Hulbert's drivers ed program.
The Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa Zoo, the Gathering Place, and bowling are a few of the field trips Hulbert students took this summer.
Choate said she believes the elementary-age students definitely get more excited about the trips. Some older students did find excitement in some of the other activities, such as the Gathering Place and going to the bowling alley. Choate said these activities provide another outlet for socialization.
"You just can't ever tell when you take them on these types of outings what they will glean from it," said Choate.
