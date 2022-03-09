Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from March fell by more than $12,000 from this time last year, and Hulbert's figures are down, too.
March distribution represents January business, with monies accounting for sales from Jan. 16 and estimated from Feb. 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $616,953.27, compared to $629,176.64 last year. For March, Tahlequah brought in $870,634.58, down by $47,628.14 from March 2021's figure of $918,262.72. Hulbert's March 2022 collections fell $1,910.65 from $19,642.98 in March 2021.
Data show $136,285,502 to cities reflected a jump from the $155,155,951 in March last year. The use tax was $27,793,433. Counties shared a $27,793,433 disbursement, and $4,671,479 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.