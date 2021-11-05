The Lake Region Electric Cooperative Board of Directors sent out a letter to employees and members, announcing the impending retirement of CEO Hamid Vahdatipour, who is stepping down after nearly 37 years of service.
The LREC Board has contracted with National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Executive Search Group to facilitate the CEO search process and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply for the position.
"The decision to leave LREC was not an easy one. My time at LREC has been personally and professionally rewarding. This has been a dream job. The board has been extremely supportive and great to work with," wrote Vahdatipour in his resignation letter.
During his time, Vahdatipour has helped keep a community of 1,000 members from losing their water system and created Operation Round-Up, a voluntary program wherein members can round up their bill to the closest dollar and donate the proceeds to various charities in the community.
Vahdatipour also led LREC to to bring high-speed broadband internet to Cherokee County residents.
He will remain on the board of directors until a new CEO has been selected.
Lake Region serves a seven-county area and has been feted for keeping rates down, especially during last winter's record-breaking storm and other past weather events.
